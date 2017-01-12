Roof Collapses A Major Safety Concern Following Oregon Snowstorms

Residents in the snowiest parts of Oregon are reporting roof collapses following a series of winter storms. One such collapse took place at the Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in the Bend-La Pine School District.

David Howe is a battalion chief with the Bend Fire Department.

“We are really lucky because kids usually go in there, you know, nine-ish or so they have students go into the gym," Howe said, "They have music classes downstairs. Nobody was in there at all, and we’re really fortunate that happened.”

Howe says the building will have to be completely demolished because the collapse has damaged its exterior walls.

Several other buildings in Bend have had roof collapses, too — as well as buildings in Hillsboro and Ontario.

Officials say if you hear or see signs of structural damage in snow covered buildings, leave the area immediately and call 911.

