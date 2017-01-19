Report Shows 1,500 Oil Train Cars Per Week Through Washington

In the final three months of 2016, railroads hauled 618 million gallons of oil through Washington. That’s about 1500 rail cars every week. This is according to reports on new oil train details being published by Washington’s Department of Ecology.

No other state has such detailed reports on oil train traffic. In 2015, Washington passed the Oil Transportation Safety Act, which greatly expanded the state’s oversight of oil by rail.

Rebecca Ponzio of the Washington Environmental Council said communities along rail lines now know better what they should prepare for.

“Having this information starts to empower us as community members as well as the elected officials and emergency responders to better understand what the threat is,” Ponzio said.

The new reports also detail for the first time that about 6 percent of Washington’s oil train shipments came from Canada. The rest were from North Dakota.

Railroads previously lobbied against the release of this information, citing security reasons.

Oregon has no such law, but lawmakers are considering a bill to expand oil train oversight.

