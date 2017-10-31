Questions Remain About Pesticide Proposal To Combat Burrowing Shrimp Infestation

By 28 minutes ago
  • Burrowing shrimp have turned this oyster bed into deep mud that resembles quicksand at low tide in this filed photo from May 1, 2015, in Willapa Bay near Tokeland, Wash.
    Burrowing shrimp have turned this oyster bed into deep mud that resembles quicksand at low tide in this filed photo from May 1, 2015, in Willapa Bay near Tokeland, Wash.
    ELAINE THOMPSON / Associated Press

A proposal to spray a neurotoxic pesticide on oyster beds in Southwest Washington is back on the table. Growers in Willapa Bay and Grays Harbor are looking for ways to address an infestation of burrowing shrimp.

  The state is taking comments on the controversial plan through Wednesday.

Public outcry led the state Department of Ecology to withdraw the grower’s first plan to use the neonicotinoid imidacloprid in 2015. The new plan involves spraying a smaller acreage at first and doing it with ground equipment instead of helicopters.

Annie Herrold is a fourth generation oyster farmer in Willapa Bay who supports the plan. She says after years of research following the phase out of the pesticide Carbaryl in 2012, Imidacloprid is their best and only option. The industry organization she is part of has produced a detailed web site that outlines their plan and attempts to address any concerns.

“I mean we’re not even using an amount that’s potent enough to kill the shrimp. It basically immobilizes them,” Herrold said.

According to their plan, the shrimp would suffocate, so they stop turning oyster beds to quicksand, where nothing grows.  

“Without this we – many of us will lose our farms,” Herrold said.

But environmentalists such as Olympia resident Nathan Donley, a senior scientist at the Center for Biological Diversity who testified at a recent hearing and penned an op-ed in the Seattle Times, argue the risks are too great because more than just the targeted shrimp will be affected.

“And we just don’t have enough scientific data to come to a confident conclusion that this won’t have serious ecological consequences.”

He also says the smaller application described by some as a "light touch" could lead the remaining shrimp to develop immunity more quickly, making it “at best, a temporary solution.”

Proponents of the plan say they’ll keep looking for better remedies. But even some oyster growers in the area, including the largest, Taylor Shellfish, are still not on board because of public concern.

Imidacloprid is largely banned in the European Union and is facing a proposed ban in Canada due to its severe impacts on aquatic species. Neonictinoids are also blamed for killing bees and hurting their ability to reproduce in agricultural areas where they are widely used. 

Copyright 2017 KNKX.

Tags: 
Oysters
burrowing shrimp
ghost shrimp
willapa bay
grays harbor
Washington Department of Ecology
pesticides

Related Content

Native Olympia Oysters Have Built-In Resistance To Ocean Acidification

By Jun 10, 2016
Ostrea Lurida / FLICKR Creative Commons

Native Olympia oysters are smaller than the larger, faster-growing Pacific oysters preferred by farmers. A study by Oregon State University professor George Waldbusser has found Olympia oysters make their shells much more slowly. That helps protect them from acidic water.

Ecology Works To Clean Up After Oil Pipeline Spill

By Eilís O’Neill Aug 3, 2017

Up to twenty-five thousand gallons of  jet fuel spilled from a pipeline Wednesday afternoon near Tacoma. A contractor working in the roadway accidentally drilled into the pipe, which was transporting jet fuel to Joint Base Lewis McChord.

Still Too Close To Call For Oregon Pesticide Measure

By Rachael McDonald May 17, 2017
RACHAEL MCDONALD / KLCC

We won’t know the final vote count on a ballot measure to ban aerial pesticide spraying in  Lincoln County, Oregon until early June. The ordinance is currently passing with a 27 vote margin.