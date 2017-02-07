Proposals In Salem Aim To Close Wage Gap Between Men And Women

By 2 minutes ago
  • Joe Wolf / Flickr - tinyurl.com/z8o86qr
Originally published on February 7, 2017 5:09 pm

Oregon lawmakers are considering proposals aimed at making sure women are paid the same rate as men for similar work. Two measures were introduced this week.

It's already against Oregon law for employers to pay men and women differently when they're performing comparable work. But supporters of so-called "pay equity" legislation say the wage gap rears its head in more subtle ways.

For instance, Democratic Sen. Michael Dembrow said employers often require applicants to submit a salary history before giving them a job offer.

"It really discriminates against women who have taken time off from work to deal with their families, etcetera,” Dembrow said.

Dembrow's bill would ban that. It would also give people more time to sue if an employee finds out they're getting paid less than a colleague with similar seniority and responsibilities.

Dembrow's bill and a similar measure in the House were both introduced this week. All of the co-sponsors are Democrats. Spokesmen for House and Senate Republicans both said members of their caucus were reviewing the legislation.

Several studies, including ones by the Oregon Bureau of Labor & Industries, and the Oregon Center for Public Policy, estimate that on average, Oregon women earn about 80 percent on average of men doing similar work.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
Wage Gap
pay equity
oregon legislature

Related Content

Oregon Lawmakers To Consider Measure To Raise Smoking Age To 21

By Feb 1, 2017

The legal age to purchase and use tobacco in Oregon would rise from 18 to 21 under a measure under consideration in the legislature. A similar measure is under consideration in Washington state this year.

Oregon Legislature Will Open With Flurry Of Activity

By Feb 1, 2017
M.O. STEVENS / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The 79th session of the Oregon legislature kicks off Wednesday with a flurry of activity. It's the first day of a session that's expected to last through early July.

Oregon State Rep. Vic Gilliam Steps Down

By Jan 31, 2017

Oregon state Rep. Vic Gilliam, a Republican from Silverton who is battling ALS, announced Monday that he's stepping down. His resignation is effective Wednesday, the first day of the 2017 legislative session.