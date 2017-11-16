Prison Inmate Turned Law Graduate Gets Day In Court In Fight To Become Lawyer

The Washington Supreme Court has ruled that a former prison inmate turned honors law school graduate can sit for the bar exam. The surprise decision late Thursday came after a morning hearing in the unusual case.

It’s not every day a former bank robber turned lawyer represents a former drug addict who’s trying to become a lawyer. Yet that was the scene inside the Washington Supreme Court as the justices took up the case of Tarra Simmons.

“Good morning and may it please the court,” said Sean Hopwood, Simmons’ lawyer.

Hopwood is a Georgetown law professor who was recently featured on 60 Minutes, because in the late 1990s he robbed banks in Nebraska. Hopwood got a second chance and now he was asking the justices to give Simmons a second chance too.

“It is undisputed here that all of her prior misconduct, the crimes, the incarceration and the bankruptcies all resulted from untreated trauma and drug addiction,” Hopwood said.

Tarra Simmons graduated with honors from Seattle University law school earlier this year. She became the first law school graduate from Washington state to receive the prestigious Skadden Fellowship. And Governor Jay Inslee has appointed her to two taskforces. The lawyer for the bar association, Jean McElroy, acknowledged Simmons’ accomplishments in this exchange with Justice Steven Gonzalez.

“She is very clearly on the right trajectory,” said McElroy.

“You’d agree it’s remarkable wouldn’t you?” Gonzalez asked.

“It is remarkable and the Board acknowledged that as well in making its findings,” McElroy replied.

But McElroy said Simmons had not been completely forthcoming about her past drug abuse and her juvenile criminal record. Afterwards, on the front steps of the Temple of Justice, Simmons said she hopes her case creates a clear path for people like herself to become practicing lawyers in Washington.

“I know that I take with me a lot of people who are yearning for that hope of a second chance,” Simmons said.

Later in the day Simmons got that second chance. The Supreme Court issued a same-day order that she be allowed to take the bar exam. It’s the first time in more than 30 years that the Washington Supreme Court has issued a public ruling involving the character and fitness of someone trying to become a lawyer.

Copyright 2017 Northwest News Network.