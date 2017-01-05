Port Of Portland Files Lawsuit Against Monsanto

The Port of Portland is suing the agriculture giant Monsanto Corporation for widespread chemical contamination on port property.

From 1935 to 1979, Monsanto was the sole U.S. manufacturer of chemicals called PCBs. PCBs are chemicals that cause cancer in people and affect their immune systems. The chemicals don’t break down in nature and affect birds and fish.

The lawsuit doesn’t state a dollar amount, but wants the company to pay for its portion of the clean-up in the Columbia and Willamette Rivers.

John Fiske is a California-based attorney representing the Port of Portland.

“The damages for the Port of Portland range anywhere between tens of millions, if not hundreds of millions of dollars in total PCB clean-up costs,” Fiske said.

The PCBs are in wire coating, caulk, and sealants used at the Port of Portland and make their way into rivers as runoff.

The Port is the tenth public entity on the West Coast to file a lawsuit against Monsanto. The city of Portland filed a similar case last summer.

In a statement, Monsanto says PCBs have not been produced in the U.S. for 40 years. They say the case should be dismissed.

