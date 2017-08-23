Paul Ryan Delicately Handles Trump Questions During Intel Visit

By Jeff Mapes 10 minutes ago
  • House Speaker Paul Ryan, right, is joined by Rep. Greg Walden, R-Ore., while speaking during a visit to Intel in Hillsboro, Oregon, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. Ryan used his visit to the technology giant to talk about tax reform.
    Don Ryan / Associated Press

House Speaker Paul Ryan distanced himself Wednesday from President Trump’s new threat to shut down the government as a way to secure funding for a border wall. Ryan was careful to avoid directly criticizing the president during a visit to Intel.

The president told supporters at a Phoenix rally Tuesday that he’s willing to close most government operations if that’s what it takes to get Congress to pay for a wall at the Mexican border.

In Hillsboro, Ryan sought to quiet that talk.

“I don’t think anyone’s interested in having a shutdown," Ryan said.  "I don’t think it’s in our interest to do so while we work on what we said we would actually do – what we’ve done already in the House, which we need to do – which is to control our borders."

Ryan also avoided discussing his differences with Trump on immigration.

