Partially Collapsed Hanford Tunnel Filled, But Concerns And Cleanup Work Remain

By 59 minutes ago
  • Hanford’s Tunnel 1 has been grouted up to protect the public from further collapse at the southeast nuclear site.
    Hanford’s Tunnel 1 has been grouted up to protect the public from further collapse at the southeast nuclear site.
    U.S. Department of Energy

Remember the old train tunnel that partially collapsed at the Hanford nuclear site early this year? Government contractors have just finished filling it with grout.

It’s taken nearly 520 truckloads of grout to fill the tunnel, simply called Tunnel 1. Crews have been doing the work mostly at night since early October.

The tunnels have been of great concern because further collapse could hurt workers or throw up a plume of radioactive dust that could escape offsite. 

Ron Skinnarland is with Washington’s Department of Ecology. He watches over much of Hanford’s cleanup, including the tunnels.

“I think the workers at the site did a great job in terms of doing this very risky work,” Skinnarland said. “I think we’re just really happy that Tunnel 1 is in a safer state now.”

Now that the grout is in place, it might be difficult to remove safely. Northwest tribes, especially the Yakama Nation, are concerned that the site will linger without further cleanup. 

Federal officials expect to have a public plan for the second tunnel of waste in early December. 

During the Cold War, the train tunnels were part of a large plutonium processing facility. They were intended to store huge pieces of equipment that were worn out and highly contaminated with radioactive waste.

Tags: 
hanford
hanford tunnel
grout
collapsed tunnel
Department of Energy

Related Content

Hanford Advisory Board Cools Heels Waiting For Energy Department

By Oct 2, 2017

At the Hanford Site in southeast Washington state, a powerful group of citizens who keep watch on the nuclear reservation hasn’t met in months. Northwest tribes, environmental watchdogs and nuclear cleanup experts all sit on the Hanford Advisory Board—nicknamed the HAB.  

Contractor Confirms Several Low-Level Plutonium Exposures At Hanford

By Aug 3, 2017

Back in June, there was an emergency at the Hanford nuclear site where workers were ordered to take cover. A sensor was detecting airborne radioactive particles.

Now KING-TV reports several workers have tested positive for those particles inside their bodies.

Hanford Tunnel Getting An Extra Layer Of Protection

By May 16, 2017

Federal contractors plan to install another level of containment over the tunnel that caved in at the Hanford nuclear site on May 9. The tunnel was used to store old, highly radioactive equipment from a facility that dates back to the Cold War.