Parents Are Feeling Trapped As Snow Days Pile Up In The Tri-Cities

    Nearly a dozen snow days in the Tri-Cities have left some parents feeling trapped.
    Anna King / Northwest News Network
Originally published on January 18, 2017 4:11 pm

Old Man Winter has struck again east of the Cascades. Residents woke up Wednesday to find the deep snow covering the area frosted by an ice storm.

In the Tri-Cities, children have had nearly a dozen snow days and late-start days this winter. Piled on with airport, mountain pass and work closures -- many parents are feeling quite trapped.

Dori Luzzo Gilmore said keeping her 8, 7 and 4-year-old peaceful and entertained has been challenging.

“I love my kids,” she said. “But I need them to go to school.

Luzzo Gilmore said they’ve stamped paper, sledded hills, painted pictures, read books, practiced their letters, watched PBS and hunted down playdates.

But…

“I’m stuck in the house with these people,” Luzzo Gilmore said with tongue planted firmly in cheek. “And they eat a lot Anna. They eat.”

Luzzo Gilmore said summer break is melting away. Now school goes nearly until the end of June. But in the near term, “It’s a laundry, dishes nightmare right now.”

