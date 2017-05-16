Oregon's Kicker Is Projected To Kick

Oregonians could be getting a kicker when they file their taxes next year. State economists said Tuesday that revenues for the current budget cycle are on track to exceed projections by a wide enough margin to trigger Oregon's unique kicker law.



But state economist Mark McMullen said it's not a sure thing just yet.

"This is a little bit maddening for this forecast, because we're coming up to the very end of the biennium, we only have a few weeks left,” he said. “But we're still not 100 percent sure, not even close to 100 percent sure, that we will actually have a kicker."

The economic forecast also showed that state coffers are expected to be about $187 million fatter over the next two years than the previous forecast showed.

That means the budget shortfall for the next two years is a bit smaller than previously thought. It’s down to about $1.4 billion.

