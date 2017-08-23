Oregonians Will Soon Find Out If They'll Receive A Tax Rebate

Oregonians will find out Wednesday morning if they'll receive a kicker rebate on their taxes next year.

The kicker is that unique Oregon institution that dishes out money to taxpayers when the state's official economists under-predict how much revenue the state will collect over a two-year period.

At their last update in May, those economists pegged it at a two-in-three chance that the kicker would kick in this year. They said that could mean that more than $400 million in state revenue would be sent back to taxpayers when they file their tax returns next spring.

A typical taxpayer would get around $85 back.

The August revenue forecast at the state Capitol is when those numbers are finalized. A slight swing in tax revenue could mean no kicker rebate at all.

