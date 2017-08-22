Oregonians Will Soon Find Out If They'll Receive A Kicker

Oregonians will find out Wednesday if they'll receive a kicker rebate on their taxes next year.

The kicker is that unique Oregon institution that dishes out money to taxpayers when the state's official economists under-predict how much revenue the state will collect over a two-year period.



At their last update in May, those economists pegged it at a two-in-three chance that the kicker would kick this year. They said it could mean that more than $400 million in state revenue would be sent back to taxpayers when they file their tax returns next spring.

That would mean a typical taxpayer would get around $85 back.

The August revenue forecast at the state Capitol is when those numbers are finalized. But a slight swing in the numbers could mean no kicker at all.

