Oregon Town Under Pre-Evacuation Notice As Fire Conditions Worsen

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Chetco Bar Fire area in Southwest Oregon.

The fire is within five miles of the City of Brookings and the Weather Service is worried about the so called Chetco Effect. This is when moist air off the ocean is driven off by hot, dry winds from inland.

Incident Command spokesman, Randal Rishe said the Chetco Effect means trees and brush will be more prone to catch fire and create flying embers.



“As fire fighters, we can do everything we can to manage a fire. But sometimes a fire is going to make a run and make that push,” Rishe said. “Those 20 miles per hour winds are very dangerous for fire fighters to get in front of.”



The entire City of Brookings with a population of 6,500 is now under a level 1 evacuation order meaning residents need to be ready to leave if conditions worsen.

There’s now about 1,400 firefighters on the blaze.

