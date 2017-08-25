Oregon Town Under Pre-Evacuation Notice As Fire Conditions Worsen

By Kristian Foden-Vencil 1 hour ago
  • The first day of school is set back by at least a week because of the 100,000-plus-acre fire.
    The first day of school is set back by at least a week because of the 100,000-plus-acre fire.
    U.S. Forest Service

The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch for the Chetco Bar Fire area in Southwest Oregon.  

The fire is within five miles of the City of Brookings and the Weather Service is worried about the so called Chetco Effect. This is when moist air off the ocean is driven off by hot, dry winds from inland.  
Incident Command spokesman, Randal Rishe said the Chetco Effect means trees and brush will be more prone to catch fire and create flying embers. 
 
“As fire fighters, we can do everything we can to manage a fire. But sometimes a fire is going to make a run and make that push,” Rishe said. “Those 20 miles per hour winds are very dangerous for fire fighters to get in front of.” 
 
The entire City of Brookings with a population of 6,500 is now under a level 1 evacuation order  meaning residents need to be ready to leave if conditions worsen. 

There’s now about 1,400 firefighters on the blaze. 

Copyright2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting 

Tags: 
oregon wildfires
Northwest Wildfire

Related Content

Eclipse Mania Means Oregon Needs Wildfire Help From Washington

By Aug 7, 2017

  

A state of emergency, excessive heat and an extended period of dry weather are unlikely to pair well with an influx of up to 1.5 million visitors in Oregon in two weeks.

Similar Deals, Identical Statements: Washington, Oregon Sign Good Neighbor Agreements With Feds

By Mar 15, 2017

Washington state and the U.S. Forest Service signed an agreement last week that officials say will improve on-the-ground management of public lands susceptible to wildfire.