Oregon Supreme Court Justice David Brewer To Retire

Oregon Supreme Court Justice David Brewer will step down at the end of June. He will become the second judge on Oregon's highest court to resign this year.



Brewer has served as a judge in Oregon for nearly a quarter century. He was elected to the Oregon Supreme Court in 2012 after serving on the Oregon Court of Appeals.

Brewer said in a statement released by the court, "It has been the privilege of a lifetime to do this work, but the time has come to fulfill other important commitments of time and energy to my family and community that have been long-deferred."

The 65-year-old Brewer was praised by Oregon Supreme Court Chief Justice Thomas Balmer as being, "one of the most respected judges in Oregon."

Gov. Kate Brown will select his replacement.

Brewer joins Justice Richard Baldwin in stepping down from the Oregon Supreme Court this year. Judge Meagan Flynn took over for Baldwin last month.

