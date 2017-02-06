Oregon Senator Vows to Keep Pushing Back Against Trump Administration

Oregon U.S. Senator Ron Wyden spoke with an overflow crowd at a town hall meeting in Albany Saturday. Hundreds came to hear what their senior Democratic senator had to say about what was going on in Washington D.C.

The audience expressed fear and concern throughout the meeting about the Trump administration. In response to questions about impeaching the president, Wyden said he will continue to question President Trump’s executive orders and nominations.

“What I’m gonna do is spend all the time necessary to push back when I see policies that are flawed," Wyden said. "Nobody’s asked about the Supreme Court yet. We’re going to insist on 60 votes for a Supreme Court nomination.”

Wyden said he would not let nominee Neil Gorsuch attack Oregon’s landmark Death With Dignity law. Additionally, Wyden suggests the country adopt Oregon's vote-by-mail system if President Trump believes voter fraud was involved in the 2016 presidential election. Wyden thanked everyone for speaking out and marching.

