Oregon Senator Ron Wyden Takes On GOP Tax Plan

Oregon Senator Ron Wyden is taking a lead role in trying to defeat the Republican tax plan that is set to be unveiled this week.

Wyden is the top Democrat on the Senate’s tax committee. Based on the details released so far, Wyden said the proposal from President Trump and GOP congressional leaders would short middle-class taxpayers to help big companies and the wealthy.

“Our job right now is to show that what is essentially on offer today is a huge array of goodies and breaks for the people at the top,” Wyden said.

Backers have argued a big tax cut would spur economic growth and create more jobs. Wyden said it could produce a temporary economic boost but would soon lead to bigger problems.

Meanwhile, he says, Oregonians would be among the most likely to face tax hikes if Republicans go ahead with curtailing deductions for state and local taxes.

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting