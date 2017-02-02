Oregon Releases Plan To Address The Health Risks Of Climate Change

The state of Oregon needs to prepare for the human health risks that come along with climate change. That’s the message Oregon Health Authority delivered in a plan released Thursday. In recent years, Oregon has seen the warmest year on record and the lowest snowpack. It’s had one of the most severe fire seasons and declared widespread drought emergencies.

Lillian Shirley is the director of the Oregon Health Authority. She presented the state’s new plan at a conference in Portland.

“This data shows that climate change is happening here in Oregon and our health and safety are at risk. Climate change is a serious threat not just to our salmon and our forests but to our people,” Shirley said.

For example, she says, extreme heat and wildfires create air pollution that worsens respiratory and cardiovascular illnesses.

The plan includes training health workers to help people prepare and adapt and supporting vulnerable populations such as communities of color and low-income households.

Copyright 2017 OPB