Oregon Police Say They Won't Change Immigration Policy Under Trump

By Brian Bull Dec 6, 2016
  • Portland May Day March for immigrant rights in 2011.
    Portland May Day March for immigrant rights in 2011.
    Sam Scott / Flickr

Many Americans are wondering how the pending Trump administration will eventually address immigration.

The Corvallis police department has taken questions from locals on how they’ll enforce immigration directives from the Trump administration. City spokesman Patrick Rollens says there’s not going to be any change in policy, as officers follow state -- not federal law -- on immigration.

Oregon prohibits law enforcement from apprehending people whose sole violation may be an undocumented status.

“The Corvallis Police Department is not going to go out of its way to talk to someone about their immigration status, and that status really has no effect on our criminal law enforcement investigation or prevention services that we already extend to the community.”

Meanwhile, Eugene Police Chief Pete Kerns says the state law is good for his department.

“Because often, undocumented immigrant communities are fearful of police so they don’t access our services when I wish they would," says Kerns. "They’re more susceptible to crimes of intimidation, and we’d rather be in a place where we’re helping them, and able to respond to their needs.”

The American Immigration Council says one out of ten Oregonians are foreign-born.

Immigrant advocates are currently pushing for Eugene and Corvallis to become sanctuary cities. Eugene’s Human Rights commission will took up the matter Monday in a public meeting.

Copyright 2016 KLCC

Tags: 
Oregon
immigration
Donald Trump

Related Content

Richland Neighbor Calls Trump's Defense Pick Mattis A Generous Guy

By Dec 2, 2016

James Mattis is a retired Marine general and a military history fellow at Stanford -- and Donald Trump picked him for secretary of Defense. When Mattis is not on the road, he’s at his mother’s house in Richland, Washington.

Hundreds Of Portland Students Walk Out Of School To Protest Trump Election

By Nov 14, 2016
Associated Press / AP Images

At least 500 students from ten Portland schools walked out of class Monday morning in protest of the election of Donald Trump. 

In Idaho Lumber Country, Trump Voters Wait To See If He Can Jumpstart Jobs

By Dec 1, 2016

A few weeks before the election, the Tri-Pro lumber mill in north Idaho shut down. It was the second mill to close in the area in six months, putting more than a hundred people out of work.

While that's big economic loss for any community, it was especially tough for the tight-knit town of Orofino and its 3,000 or so residents.