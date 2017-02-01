Oregon Legislature Will Open With Flurry Of Activity

By 9 seconds ago
  • The 79th session of the Oregon legislature begins in the capitol Wednesday.
    The 79th session of the Oregon legislature begins in the capitol Wednesday.
    M.O. STEVENS / WIKIMEDIA COMMONS

The 79th session of the Oregon legislature kicks off Wednesday with a flurry of activity. It's the first day of a session that's expected to last through early July.

Talk of how to bridge a budget gap of roughly $1.8 billion will dominate this year's session. The answer to that question likely won't be known for months. Lawmakers are kicking off the discussion on the first day with a meeting on the state's public employee pension system. Any cost-cutting proposal would have to pass both constitutional muster and gain enough lawmaker votes.

The first day will also feature talks on a possible large-scale transportation funding package. Supporters of a measure to increase the age limit for tobacco sales to 21 will hold a press conference. And a rally in support of immigrants and refugees is planned for the front steps of the capitol all afternoon.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
oregon legislature
Oregon Department of Transportation
Oregon budget
Oregon lawmakers

Related Content

Oregon Budget Proposal: Program Cuts, No New Taxes

By Jan 19, 2017

The chief budget-writers for the Oregon Legislature have released a spending proposal that includes cuts to state programs. The proposal issued Thursday outlines how lawmakers might bridge an expected budget gap.

Oregon Lawmakers Return To Salem For Session Prep Work

By Dec 12, 2016

Oregon lawmakers are returning to the State Capitol Monday for a final round of prep work before the new legislative session begins. The list of meetings gives a glimpse into what lawmakers will discuss during 2017.