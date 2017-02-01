Oregon Legislature Will Open With Flurry Of Activity

The 79th session of the Oregon legislature kicks off Wednesday with a flurry of activity. It's the first day of a session that's expected to last through early July.

Talk of how to bridge a budget gap of roughly $1.8 billion will dominate this year's session. The answer to that question likely won't be known for months. Lawmakers are kicking off the discussion on the first day with a meeting on the state's public employee pension system. Any cost-cutting proposal would have to pass both constitutional muster and gain enough lawmaker votes.

The first day will also feature talks on a possible large-scale transportation funding package. Supporters of a measure to increase the age limit for tobacco sales to 21 will hold a press conference. And a rally in support of immigrants and refugees is planned for the front steps of the capitol all afternoon.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.