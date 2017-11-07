Oregon Legislature Could Take Up Mandatory Reporting Issue

By 21 seconds ago
  • JOE WOLF / FLICKR - TINYURL.COM/Z8O86QR

An Oregon lawmaker said she’ll introduce a bill next year to clarify that consensual sex between teenagers does not need to be reported to state authorities.

Democratic Sen. Sara Gelser made the announcement in a Facebook post Tuesday.

This comes in response to a policy in the state’s second-largest school district that requires all district employees to report cases of sexual activity involving students under age 18—even when it’s consensual. The policy has come under fire from critics who say it could prevent students from approaching teachers for information about sexual health.

Salem-Keizer Public Schools spokesperson Lillian Govus told OPB’s Think Out Loud Tuesday that it’s up to lawmakers to fix the mandatory reporting law.

“We have to follow their law,” she said. “And we cannot be the ones to judge the intent of our lawmakers.”

Govus said the district applauds efforts by students to change the law.

Other large school districts contacted by Salem’s Statesman-Journal newspaper said they do not interpret the current mandatory reporting requirement as applying to sexual activity among consenting teenagers.

Copyright 2017 Northwest News Network. To see more, visit Northwest News Network.

Tags: 
stds
oregon legislature
sex education
teenagers

Related Content

Sexually Transmitted Diseases Rise Across the Northwest, Nationally

By Sep 6, 2017

The top three nationally reported STDs are chlamydia, gonorrhea and syphilis and they are all on the rise in the Northwest and across the nation.

Oregon Lawmakers Wrap Session, Describe Mix Of Success And Failure

By Jeff Mapes Jul 7, 2017
Andrew Selsky / Associated Press

The Oregon Legislature on Friday finished a more than five-month session that left most participants with mixed emotions.