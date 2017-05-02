Oregon Lawmakers Unveil Business Tax Proposal

By 8 minutes ago
  • Chris Lehman / Northwest News Network
Originally published on May 2, 2017 2:00 pm

Oregon lawmakers have unveiled a proposed business tax that’s meant to help bridge a $1.6 billion budget shortfall.

The new tax would be a “gross receipts tax,” and would replace the existing corporate income tax. Unlike an income tax, the gross receipts tax would be levied on a company’s overall sales, not its profits.

The proposal is the product of a behind-the-scenes work group led by Sen. Mark Hass. The Beaverton Democrat unveiled the plan to a meeting of a new legislative panel created to turn the proposal into something that's politically and economically viable.

Hass acknowledged the group has its work cut out for it.

"This is not going to be a resolution to honor a basketball team, or the state pie, or the state cake,” Has said. “This will be hard."

The proposal has some similarities to a gross receipts tax rejected by Oregon voters last fall. This one would apply to a broader range of companies, but at a lower overall rate.

One prominent business group immediately threw cold water on the proposal, calling it "a step backwards."

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
taxes
Oregon taxes
oregon legislature

Related Content

Partial Hiring Freeze Part Of Oregon Legislative Work Group's 'Cost Containment' Proposal

By Apr 21, 2017

A bipartisan group of Oregon lawmakers unveiled a proposal on Friday to reel in state spending during the upcoming budget cycle. The plan calls for a two-year hiring freeze on "non-essential positions."

Tax Debate Gearing Up In Salem

By Feb 13, 2017

The debate over whether to increase taxes on Oregon businesses is heating up this week at the state Capitol.

Oregon Budget Proposal: Program Cuts, No New Taxes

By Jan 19, 2017

The chief budget-writers for the Oregon Legislature have released a spending proposal that includes cuts to state programs. The proposal issued Thursday outlines how lawmakers might bridge an expected budget gap.