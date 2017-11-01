Oregon Immigration Detainees Go On Hunger Strike Demanding Better Conditions

By Ericka Cruz Guevarra 4 hours ago
  • NORCOR is a cinder block jail surrounded by a high chain-link fence and razor wire in an industrial section of The Dalles, Oregon.
    CONRAD WILSON / Oregon Public Broadcasting

 

Immigrant detainees being held at the Northern Oregon Regional Correctional Facility have begun a hunger strike demanding better conditions. Some activists say their detention violates the state’s sanctuary law.

At least 20 immigrant detainees are demanding they be transferred to the detention center in Tacoma, Washington.

Rev. John Boonstra has met with the detainees. He said the conditions at NORCOR are one thing. The other problem is what he calls NORCOR’s cooperation with ICE.

Many of the towns in the counties that support NORCOR are sanctuary communities where we follow the pledge not to have local law enforcement or administrators cooperate with ICE.

In the past, NORCOR officials have said that its contract with ICE provides essential funding for services at the jail.

NORCOR’s Administrator says medical staff will examine detainees after they’ve missed 9 consecutive meals.

