Oregon Health Authority Warns Of Algae During Eclipse

By Ericka Cruz Guevarra 3 hours ago
  • An algae-filled pond located southeast of Rainier, Oregon.
    An algae-filled pond located southeast of Rainier, Oregon.
    Sheila Sund / Flickr

 

You might think water filters or boiling methods will keep you safe from blue-green algae. But Rebecca Hillwig with the Oregon Health Authority says that’s not true.

“Any potential toxins that might be produced by a bloom that could be forming or could form on a water body cannot be reduced or eliminated in those ways,” Hillwig said.

It’s peak algae bloom season in Oregon. Under the right conditions, these algae blooms can grow on any body of water.

Visitors who consume algae water could experience symptoms that mimic food poisoning, and the toxins are potentially lethal for dogs.

For humans, the only medicine is time.

Visitors should avoid foamy or scummy water, Hillwig said.

Campers in rural areas or outside campgrounds are most at risk.

Hillwig’s advice for those tempted to take sip or a dip? When in doubt you should stay out.

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting

Tags: 
algae
toxic algae bloom
Drinking Water

Related Content

Residents Near Airway Heights Advised Not To Drink Tap Water

By May 17, 2017
Emily Schwing / Northwest News Network

Residents of Airway Heights, Washington, have been advised not to drink water from the tap. The advisory came Tuesday from nearby Fairchild Air Force Base, as part of the Pentagon’s program to test and clean water sources near military bases around the country.

Rare Early Data Provides Understanding Of Toxic Ocean Algae Bloom

By Jes Burns Oct 24, 2016
Seth Book

Last winter was the first time toxic algae in the ocean forced Oregon to close its Dungeness crab fishery. Scientists are just beginning to understand what triggers these conditions.