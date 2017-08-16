Oregon Health Authority Warns Of Algae During Eclipse

You might think water filters or boiling methods will keep you safe from blue-green algae. But Rebecca Hillwig with the Oregon Health Authority says that’s not true.

“Any potential toxins that might be produced by a bloom that could be forming or could form on a water body cannot be reduced or eliminated in those ways,” Hillwig said.

It’s peak algae bloom season in Oregon. Under the right conditions, these algae blooms can grow on any body of water.

Visitors who consume algae water could experience symptoms that mimic food poisoning, and the toxins are potentially lethal for dogs.

For humans, the only medicine is time.

Visitors should avoid foamy or scummy water, Hillwig said.

Campers in rural areas or outside campgrounds are most at risk.

Hillwig’s advice for those tempted to take sip or a dip? When in doubt you should stay out.

