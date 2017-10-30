Oregon Governor Wants To Cancel Water Transfer For Nestle

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has asked the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife to withdraw its application for a water rights transfer with the city of Cascade Locks.

Last year, Hood River County voters passed a ballot measure banning all commercial water bottling. It was an attempt to block Nestle's plans for a $50 million water bottling plant in Cascade Locks.

But the city of Cascade Locks hasn’t given up on Nestle. City leaders say they still want the economic boost the bottling plant would bring.

So, they’ve continued to pursue a water rights transfer with the state to help Nestle gain access to valuable spring water.

Now, the governor wants Oregon to back out of the deal.

She says it would be irresponsible for the state to move forward with the exchange given the administrative costs and uncertain outcome.

The governor is also directing state resources toward improving the economy in Cascade Locks.

Copyright 2017 EarthFix.