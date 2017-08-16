Oregon Governor Signs Reproductive Care Bill

By 3 hours ago
  • Chris Lehman / Northwest News Network
Originally published on August 16, 2017 3:31 pm

Oregon Governor Kate Brown has signed into law a bill to require health insurance policies to cover the cost of abortions.

Supporters call it the "Reproductive Health Equity Act" and say it makes Oregon the most progressive state when it comes to abortion policies. The new law ensures that insurance companies include abortion coverage without a co-pay.

It also creates a fund to pay for abortions for low-income women who don't qualify for Medicaid. That includes people in the country illegally.

The bill passed the legislature without any Republican support. Opponents say it means Oregon taxpayers who are morally opposed to abortion will be forced to pay for it. 

Copyright 2017 Northwest News Network. To see more, visit Northwest News Network.

Tags: 
health insurance
Abortion

Related Content

'Abortion ship' activists from Washington state booted from Guatemala

By Mar 2, 2017

A husband and wife from Port Townsend, Washington, are on their way home after being expelled from Guatemala. The Washingtonians and several other international activists narrowly avoided arrest during a maritime abortion rights protest.

Oregon Bill Would Expand Health Care To All Children

By Feb 21, 2017
Associated Press / AP Images

As the Trump Administration works to repeal the Affordable Care Act, in Oregon, Governor Kate Brown is trying to expand health care to all children.

Oregon Governor In DC To Lobby Against Republican Health Care Bill

By Chris Lehman Mar 24, 2017
OFFICE OF THE GOVERNOR / FLICKR

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown traveled to Washington, D.C., this week to lobby against the Republican health care bill designed to replace the Affordable Care Act.