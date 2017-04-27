Oregon Governor Signs Executive Order On Collective Bargaining

By 37 minutes ago
  • File photo. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order Thursday that addresses PERS costs, state employee compensation bargaining, and debt collection.
    File photo. Oregon Gov. Kate Brown signed an executive order Thursday that addresses PERS costs, state employee compensation bargaining, and debt collection.
    Chris Lehman / Northwest News Network
Originally published on April 27, 2017 4:09 pm

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has signed an executive order aimed at improving the way the state negotiates with its unionized workers.

The order establishes that money set aside for collective bargaining will now include salary increases and health care costs.

Until now, that so-called "salary pot" only included cost of living increases.

The change could make it easier for lawmakers to factor in the total cost of employees when they work on state agency budgets.

Brown also announced that she's creating a task force to come up with ways to reel in the costs of Oregon's public employee pension system. She said the task force will explore ways to pay down as much as $5 billion in unfunded PERS liabilities.

How would the state raise that much cash? By potentially selling off billions of dollars’ worth of state assets.

“A few items are off the table,” Brown said. “We will not be privatizing prisons, nor will we be selling state parks or state forests.”

The moves come as the state faces a $1.6 billion shortfall heading into the upcoming budget cycle.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
collective bargaining
Governor Kate Brown
labor unions

Related Content

Oregon Governor Urges Higher Education Panel To Scrutinize Tuition Increases

By Apr 12, 2017

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown is leaning on the state's public college and universities to curb tuition increases.

Northwest Governors Vow To Resist Trump Plans To Gut Climate Change Rules

By Mar 27, 2017
KING5 TV, Seattle

The Trump Administration is expected to announce plans to reverse drafts of Obama-era climate change policies this week. Governors and mayors along the West Coast have stated their opposition to the move. Oregon Governor Kate Brown and Washington Governor Jay Inslee declared Saturday their intention to forge ahead with regional climate change efforts.