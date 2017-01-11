Oregon Governor Declares State Of Emergency Due To Snow

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has declared a state of emergency for all of Oregon. It comes as communities around the state struggle with heavy snow and potential flooding.



In Malheur County, county leaders say more than 130 buildings have suffered roof damage due to the weight of the snow. Some grocery stores and government buildings closed due to concerns over potential roof collapse.

In Crook County, local officials are calling on state aid to reach stranded people in the isolated community of Juniper Acres.

"Because of the length of time that the roadways have been shut down, it's starting to have some folks in peril,” said state Rep. Mike McLane, who represents the area.

McLane is in Salem this week for meetings. He said he lives about 30 miles north of Juniper Acres and his wife told him they had more than three feet of snow piled up outside their house.

The Governor's declaration directs the Oregon Office of Emergency Management to send state resources to communities needing help. Even in places where the flakes have stopped falling, officials worry that all that snow could lead to flooding in the weeks ahead.

