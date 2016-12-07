Oregon Court of Appeals Will Hear Teen Climate Case

By Dec 7, 2016
  • A three judge panel of the Oregon Court of Appeals will hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit brought by two young people against the state over climate change.
    A three judge panel of the Oregon Court of Appeals will hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit brought by two young people against the state over climate change.
    http://courts.oregon.gov/COA

A three judge panel of the Oregon Court of Appeals will hear arguments Friday in a lawsuit brought by two young people against the state over climate change. The case is related to a federal climate lawsuit that’s also underway.

Kelsey Juliana and Olivia Chernaik first appeared in Lane County Circuit court in Eugene more than 5 years ago. The lawsuit against the state claims the legislature and governor hold natural resources in public trust for future generations. But Judge Karsten Rasmussen, in his latest ruling, said the atmosphere, water and wildlife are not public trust resources. Twenty-year-old plaintiff Kelsey Juliana says she’s frustrated by the lack of action.

“The defendants, the state of Oregon, has recognized climate change as a direct threat to all people, and certainly younger generations," Juliana said, "they have not disputed the science, they haven’t disputed that it’s human caused and they haven’t disputed that action needs to be taken now. The one thing that they do dispute on is who’s going to take that bold action? And they argue, not us.”

Attorneys will ask the court to compel the state to put a scientific plan in place to reduce carbon emissions to 350 parts per million by the year 2100. The federal climate lawsuit brought by Juliana and 20 other youths is scheduled to go to trial next summer.

Copyright 2016 KLCC

Tags: 
oregon court
climate change

Related Content

Oregon Judge Faces Two Week Inquiry Into Misconduct Allegations

By Nov 9, 2015

Marion County Circuit Court Judge Vance Day faces an inquiry into a wide range of misconduct allegations. Day will face the Oregon Commission on Judicial Fitness and Disability starting Monday morning.

Washington Voters Reject Carbon Tax, But State's Battle Over Global Warming Continues

By Nov 9, 2016

Washington voters gave an overwhelming thumbs down Tuesday to a citizen initiative to impose a direct tax on carbon emissions. But that doesn't look to be the end of the story on regulating global warming pollution at the state level.

The Blob, Hangover Edition: Lingering Pool Of Warm Ocean Water Messing With Us

By Nov 2, 2016

A vast pool of warmer-than-normal ocean water off of the West Coast continues to mess with our weather and sea life. It's nicknamed "The Blob.”