Oregon Bill Would Expand Health Care To All Children

  • Governor Kate Brown said it’s the state’s duty to ensure Oregon’s youngest can grow into healthy adults.
As the Trump Administration works to repeal the Affordable Care Act, in Oregon, Governor Kate Brown is trying to expand health care to all children.

About 17,000 Oregon children lack insurance today — that’s the population of a city like Canby or Hermiston.

They’re not eligible for the Oregon Health Plan because they don’t meet immigration standards.
At the house health care committee Governor Kate Brown said it’s the state’s duty to ensure Oregon’s youngest can grow into healthy adults.

“Investing now will have a positive effect on our health system, our social services, our education, our economy and Oregon’s future," Brown said. "Thank you and I encourage you to vote aye on the bill and send it down to Ways and Means as quickly as possible.”

The Democratic governor put $55 million into her general fund budget for the bill. It enjoys a degree of Republican support. 

