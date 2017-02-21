Opening Arguments Get Underway In Second Refuge Trial

By Conrad Wilson 7 minutes ago
  • From left: Darryl Thorn, Duane Ehmer, Jake Ryan, and Jason Patrick are all on trial starting today.
Opening arguments get underway today in the trial for a second group of defendants charged in connection to last year’s armed occupation of an Oregon wildlife refuge. Opening arguments are expected to last about two and a half hours. The trial is expected to last about four weeks.

The government will go first. Those remarks will be delivered by Assistant U.S. Attorney Geoff Barrow. Then the attorneys for each of the four defendants will have an opportunity to address the jury.  

The defendants have been charged with conspiracy, a felony. Three of the defendants have also been charged with a felony weapons charge. Some are also charged with degradation of property as well as variety of misdemeanor charges, like trespassing.  

The defense is expected to argue that the occupation in eastern Oregon’s high desert was a lawful protest of an over reaching government. Federal prosecutors will likely talk about how a peaceful protest unfolded into what they believe was an illegal armed takeover of the refuge.  

The opening statements are not themselves evidence for the jurors to consider. Rather, a way for each side to frame the evidence and events for jurors.

