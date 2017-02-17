OnPointListens: Economic Futures, In Detroit And America

We are in Detroit on our national listening tour, talking about the American economy in the age of Trump.

Donald Trump said on the campaign trail he wants to make America great again. That he would bring manufacturing jobs back to the USA. Detroit was listening. Now, he’s president and America’s onetime Motor City is all ears. The Upper Midwest delivered critical votes for Donald Trump. Can he deliver for the region? For the city of Detroit? This hour On Point, we are in Detroit on our national listening tour, asking Detroiters about what they need now, and Donald Trump. — Tom Ashbrook



Guests

Tom Lewand, CEO of Shinola, a bike and leather goods company based in Detroit, MI. Former President of the Detroit Lions. (@tomlewand)

Kim Trent, policy associate for Michigan Future, Inc., a think tank focused on the shift from a manufacturing to a knowledge-based economy. Former director of former Gov. Jennifer Granholm (D)’s southeast Michigan officer. Member of the Wayne State University Board of Governors. (@kimtrentdetroit)

Sen. Bert Johnson (D-MI), State Senator representing Michigan’s 2nd Senate District, which includes northeast Detroit, Highland Park, Harper Woods and the Grosse Pointe communities. Former Michigan State Representative. (@SenBertJohnson)

Randy Richardville, former Republican Senate Majority Leader, representing Michigan’s 17th Senate District, which includes Monroe County, southern Washtenaw County and eastern Jackson County. Seventh Congressional District chair for President Donald Trump’s 2016 campaign. (@SenRichardville)



From Tom’s Reading List

Detroit News: Ilitch leaves behind ‘greatest legacy you could have’ — “Ilitch lay in repose from noon to 8 p.m. in the Fox Theatre’s Grand Lobby. He died Friday at age 87 after a lingering illness. Ilitch and his wife bought the historic Fox in 1987 and restored it, setting the stage for an entertainment revival in downtown Detroit”

WDET: Detroit Business Accelerators Keep Pulse on The Next “Big” Idea — “Detroit’s reputation for encouraging entrepreneurship and small business development is continuing to expand. The number of business accelerators and incubators across the city is increasing while more high tech companies are bringing operations to the city. Last week Microsoft announced it is opening a new tech center downtown.”

Detroit Free Press: Hundreds in metro Detroit protest on ‘Day Without Immigrants’ — “From Ypsilanti to Detroit to Pontiac, about 100 businesses– restaurants, car dealerships and groceries – closed their doors to send a message of support to immigrants, said organizers. Others gathered in Clark Park in southwest Detroit in the heart of the city’s Mexican-American community to call for respect of their rights. It was part of national protests today called ‘Day with Immigrants’ aimed at showing how much immigrants contribute to the economy and society.”

