One Year Since The Occupation Of Oregon's Malheur Wildlife Refuge Began

By Conrad Wilson 12 minutes ago
  • In this Jan 8, 2016, file photo, Burns resident Steve Atkins, left, talks with Ammon Bundy, center, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, following a news conference at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore.
    In this Jan 8, 2016, file photo, Burns resident Steve Atkins, left, talks with Ammon Bundy, center, one of the sons of Nevada rancher Cliven Bundy, following a news conference at Malheur National Wildlife Refuge near Burns, Ore.
    Associated Press / AP Images

It’s been one year since a group of armed occupiers took over the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge in Harney County.  Last January, Ammon Bundy climbed onto a snowbank outside the Safeway grocery store in Burns and declared his intention to take over a bird sanctuary in Oregon’s remote high desert.

“I’m asking you to follow me and go to the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge and we’re going to make a hard stand,” Bundy said.

The occupation began as an objection to the imprisonment of two Harney County ranchers convicted of arson. But quickly morphed into a larger protest about role of the federal government when it comes to managing public lands in the West.

In October, after some six weeks of testimony, a jury acquitted Ammon Bundy, his brother Ryan Bundy and five others for their roles in the standoff.

Since then, there have been no changes to how the federal government manages its lands. Last week, President Obama designated two new national monuments – one near the Bundy family ranch in Nevada.

