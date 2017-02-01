NWPR's Favorite Chocolate Recipes

This Valentine's Day, treat your sweetheart (or yourself!) to an indulgent chocolate treat, with recipes from a decidedly chocoholic group. Regardless of your romantic inclinations, do try out the NWPR staff’s favorite chocolate recipes!

Kerry Swanson

Station manager Kerry Swanson's wife Lisa sends us a batch of these decadent Chocolate Chocolate-Chip Cookies With Mocha Cream Filling every Super Thursday pledge drive, when chocolate and caffeine are de rigeur. Just the name of these treats leave us tingling with anticipation!

Sue Sheppard

Membership coordinator Sue Sheppard is an accomplished baker who generously treats the staff to her delicious desserts. This Chocolate Lava Cakes gets her seal of approval.

Jessie Jacobs

Chocolate lava cakes are so popular, here's another recipe, submitted by music director Jessie Jacobs. She says one of her dearest friends makes these in cupcake tins. They're very easy to make but the results are delicious.

Ingredients Butter, 3/4 cup Chocolate chips, 1 cup Cream, 1/2 cup Eggs, 6 Sugar, 2/3 cup Vanilla, 1 teaspoon Salt, 1/2 teaspoon Flour, 1/2 cup 1. Preheat oven to 400 degrees. 2. Spray cupcake tins with cooking oil. 3. Combine butter, chocolate chips and cream in microwave safe bowl and warm in 30 second increments, whisking vigorously until smooth. Allow to slightly cool. 4. In a large bowl, combine eggs, sugar, vanilla, salt, and flour. 5. Gradually add chocolate mixture to egg mixture. Pour into cupcake pan. Bake 8-10 minutes (for standard-sized cupcake tins). 6. Wait one minute, then invert onto a cookie sheet. Transfer to plates with a spatula. Serve immediately.

Thom Kokenge

All Things Considered host Thom Kokenge just adores the combination of mint and chocolate. Here's how he indulges his favorite flavors:

White chocolate, 2 pounds Peppermint extract, optional ( Thom uses about 1 teaspoon, but you can use more, to your taste) Crushed candy canes, about 1 cup Place candy canes in a plastic bag and smash into tiny bits (but don't pulverize them to a powder!) Melt white chocolate in a double boiler. (Don't let it get too hot or it won't be smooth.) Combine candy cane chunks with chocolate. Add peppermint flavoring at this point, if using. Pour mixture onto a cookie sheet lined with parchment or waxed paper, and smooth it out with a spatula (I like it spread thin). Place in the refrigerator until firm. Makes about 2 pounds

Gigi Yellen

Classical music host Gigi Yellen shared this recipe for World Peace Cookies from The Splendid Table. Chef Dorie Greenspan says the name came from a neighbor who was convinced that "if everyone in the world could have these cookies, there would be planetary peace." With a sweet/salty dough studded with chopped chocolate, we're certainly willing to test (and re-test!) and test his hypothesis.

Courtney Flatt

Correspondent Courtney Flatt says her mother learned how to make this rich fudge in her high school home-ec class, Her grandfather loved it so much that it replaced her grandmother’s fudge recipe! Courtney has fond memories of making this with her mom when she was little. Her favorite part was getting to lick the spoon at the end. She usually doubles the recipe. With something so good, why wouldn't you?

Sugar, 1 1/2 cups Cocoa, 3 Tablespoons Milk, 3/4 cup Butter, 2 Tablespoons Vanilla, 1/2 teaspoon Optional: Nuts, 1/2 cup Combine sugar, cocoa, and milk. Cook over a low flame until sugar dissolves, stirring continually. Then turn fire to medium flame and continue cooking. Now, stir only occasionally. Cook until mixture has formed a soft ball. When it gets to the soft ball stage, remove from fire and add butter. Place pan on cold water until bottom is lukewarm. (It will begin to get a little thicker as it cools.) Add vanilla and beat until thick and creamy. Add nuts, if using, and beat until mixture loses gloss. Pour onto waxed paper. Cut into one inch squares. (How do you know when it's at the soft ball stage? Drop a small amount of the cocoa mixture into a small glass of tap water. Using two fingers, try to make a soft ball and remove from water. If you can't make a ball and it doesn't stay together, continue cooking a little longer.)

Jamie Huber

Got kids? Community Partnerships and development specialist Jamie Huber says the classic s'mores are her go-to dessert - and let's face it, doesn't the kid in you just light up at the thought of these campfire favorites?

Marshmallows Hershey’s chocolate bars Graham crackers OR striped shortbread cookies OR chocolate chip cookies (or all of them!) Tip: if you use striped shortbread cookies then you don’t need chocolate bars, which simplifies things when there are lots of kids around the firepit.

Jamie adds, "These are always better with bottomless adult beverages in hand, good friends and lots of laughs." Indeed.

Sarah McDaniel

Membership director Sarah McDaniel learned to bake this classic chocolate cake as a kid, from the back of a can of Hershey's cocoa. It's the perfect nostalgic comfort food - and it's a delicious cake by itself.

CAKE Sugar, 2 cups All-purpose flour, 1-3/4 cup Cocoa, 3/4 cup Baking powder, 1-1/2 teaspoons Baking soda, 1-1/2 teaspoons Salt, 1 teaspoon Eggs, 2 Milk, 1 cup Vegetable oil, 1/2 cup Vanilla extract, 2 teaspoons Boiling water, 1 cup Heat oven to 350 degrees. Combine dry ingredients in large bowl. Add eggs, milk, oil and vanilla. Beat on medium speed 2 minutes. Stir in boiling water (batter will be thin). Pour into 2 greased and floured 9-inch round pans. Bake 30-35 minutes or until toothpick inserted in center comes out clean. Cool 10 minutes, then remove to wire racks and cool completely. Frost if you wish. This also makes about 30 cupcakes. FROSTING Butter, 1/2 cup Cocoa, 2/3 cup Powdered sugar, 3 cups Milk, 1/3 cup Vanilla, 1 teaspoon Melt butter. Stir in cocoa. Alternately add powdered sugar and milk, beating on medium speed to spreading consistency. Add more milk, if needed.

Gillian Coldsnow

On a recent trip to Canada, program director Gillian Coldsnow tasted a brownie so good that she couldn’t get it out of her mind. She set in search of the best brownie recipe and thinks this one, which has the unusual step of cooking the butter and sugar before adding to the other ingredients, makes the Ultimate Chewy Brownie.

Hannah Whisenant

Traffic and promotions coordinator Hannah Whisenant says no other chocolate cake recipe has been able to measure up to this one, from a family friend fondly known as Mr. Bill. Orphaned at an early age in the 1930’s, he literally grew up in a bakery: he slept, ate, and worked there as a child and continued to bake his whole life. He expressed love through his baking, which is why this is a great recipe for Valentine’s Day. Hannah says sour cream and brown sugar give the cake a lot of flavor and complement the chocolate very nicely.

