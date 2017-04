I listen to you daily on my way into work. In fall quarter, one of the courses I teach at CWU is virology. During the Ebola epidemic, your coverage of the human side of that crisis was exceptional. Each day I could bring not only the science, but the human experiences of residents of the countries affected by the epidemic, the health care workers, the aid organizations, etc to my students. Thank you.

Holly Pinkart

Ellensburg