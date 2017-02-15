'Not In This Washington.' State Democrats Respond To Trump Orders

By Jeanie Lindsay 2 minutes ago
  • With the U.S. Constitution as their backdrop, Democrats met with press Wednesday, to talk about the importance of some new bills proposed in response to President Trump.
    With the U.S. Constitution as their backdrop, Democrats met with press Wednesday, to talk about the importance of some new bills proposed in response to President Trump.
    Jeanie Lindsay / Northwest News Network
Originally published on February 15, 2017 5:26 pm

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee and Attorney General Bob Ferguson have challenged President Donald Trump’s executive order on immigration. Now, Democrats in the state legislature say they want to extend new protections to immigrants in Washington.

Washington Democrats said Trump is creating a climate of fear among immigrants. To counteract that, they’re proposing to create a confidential hotline for people to call to get immigration and citizenship information. Another proposal would authorize courts in Washington to appoint guardians for neglected and abused immigrant youth.

Democratic state Sen. Guy Palumbo said the goal is to counteract the effect Trump’s words and policies are having on immigrant communities.

“People are scared,” Palumbo said. “And it’s our job to stand up for them and let them know that we’ve got their back.”

Palumbo said it’s important to speak out whether the bills pass or not. An additional measure would prevent state agencies from collecting and distributing religious information about individuals to the federal government. That anti-religious registry bill has the support of one Republican.

Three of the proposed bills are scheduled for committee action Thursday afternoon.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
immigration
attorney general bob ferguson
Donald Trump

Related Content

Seattle Immigrant "Dreamer" Detained in Immigration Lock-up

By 10 hours ago
Flickr User Seattle Globalist / Flickr

An immigrant in Seattle protected by the so-called “DACA” or “dreamer” program is currently being held in a Tacoma detention center. It’s believed to be the first immigration arrest of its kind under the Trump administration.

False Report of ICE Raid Rattles Spokane

By Feb 14, 2017
mmy.spokanecity.org

Reports of raids carried out by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in at least six US states have people in eastern Washington on edge. As Correspondent Emily Schwing reports, what started as a rally in support of immigrants and refugees Sunday afternoon, ended in a wild goose chase at Spokane’s bus station.

Washington State Senator Concerned For 'Dreamers' Future Under Trump

By Feb 13, 2017

President Donald Trump has made immigration a top issue. But one of his campaign promises has a Republican state senator in Washington concerned.

Washington Attorney General Says He's Prepared To Sue Trump Again

By 1 hour ago

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson predicts future legal battles with President Donald Trump. The Democrat said Wednesday that he’s prepared to sue the president again if he feels Washington state is harmed by White House actions.