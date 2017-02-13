As Northwest Snow Recedes, Snow Removal Costs Tally Up

By 8 minutes ago
  • An irrigation sits idle north of Pasco, Washington, in the snow that still blankets much of the Northwest east of the Cascades.
    An irrigation sits idle north of Pasco, Washington, in the snow that still blankets much of the Northwest east of the Cascades.
    Anna King / Northwest News Network
Originally published on February 13, 2017 2:50 pm

In Washington and Oregon, head-high piles of snow are starting to melt out east of the Cascades. But even Northwest cities that are used to clearing abundant snow are tallying up extra costs this winter.

In Oregon, Bend has spent nearly all of its $1.2 million budgeted to remove about 60 inches so far. That’s nearly double the snow the city usually sees.

And in Burns, the city has had to hire additional private crews to keep up as city crews have pulled overtime and a major grader broke down.

In Washington, Yakima has spent nearly $300,000 on pushing and melting the snow and ice away -- more than double its budget.

In Winthrop, Washington, town officials said they’re used to dealing with a lot of snow. So far this year, they’ve spent about $8,300 on sand, equipment and overtime. But all that snow has kept winter sports at play and hotels filled too.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
snow
snow melt
winter

Related Content

Crop-Eating Mold Can Take Hold Of Northwest Wheat After 100 Days Of Snow

By Feb 1, 2017

During winter’s coldest months, snow can protect winter wheat like a blanket on a bed. But if it hangs around too long it can cause problems.

Parents Are Feeling Trapped As Snow Days Pile Up In The Tri-Cities

By Jan 18, 2017

Old Man Winter has struck again east of the Cascades. Residents woke up Wednesday to find the deep snow covering the area frosted by an ice storm.

In the Tri-Cities, children have had nearly a dozen snow days and late-start days this winter. Piled on with airport, mountain pass and work closures -- many parents are feeling quite trapped.

Roof Collapses A Major Safety Concern Following Oregon Snowstorms

By Ryan Haas Jan 12, 2017
Associated Press / AP Images

Residents in the snowiest parts of Oregon are reporting roof collapses following a series of winter storms. One such collapse took place at the Highland Magnet at Kenwood School in the Bend-La Pine School District.