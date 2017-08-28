Northwest Sends Air National Guard Teams and Medical Workers To Texas

More than 600 members of the Oregon National Guard have been tapped to fight wildfires burning out of control in the state. Now two small teams are being activated for a different mission: assisting the relief effort in Texas, where flood waters continue to rise.

Fifteen members of the Oregon Air National guard are set to arrive in Texas Monday evening.

Stephen Bomar, a spokesperson for the Oregon Military Department, said the group includes para-rescuemen, often called PJs for short. They have specialized search and rescue training.

“One of their missions they’ll be doing is rescue operations, which, they take equipment such as zodiac boats into high level water areas and are able to get people out,” Bomar said.

Health care workers are also being deployed to Texas as part of a national emergency response program, including 25 from Washington and eight from Oregon.

