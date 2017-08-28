Northwest Sends Air National Guard Teams and Medical Workers To Texas

By Amelia Templeton 21 minutes ago
  • Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
    Residents are rescued from their homes surrounded by floodwaters from Tropical Storm Harvey on Sunday, Aug. 27, 2017, in Houston, Texas.
    David J. Phillip / Associated Press

 

More than 600 members of the Oregon National Guard have been tapped to fight wildfires burning out of control in the state. Now two small teams are being activated for a different mission: assisting the relief effort in Texas, where flood waters continue to rise.

Fifteen members of the Oregon Air National guard are set to arrive in Texas Monday evening. 

Stephen Bomar, a spokesperson for the Oregon Military Department, said the group includes para-rescuemen, often called PJs for short. They have specialized search and rescue training.

“One of their missions they’ll be doing is rescue operations, which, they take equipment such as zodiac boats into high level water areas and are able to get people out,” Bomar said.

Health care workers are also being deployed to Texas as part of a national emergency response program, including 25 from Washington and eight from Oregon.

Copyright 2017 Oregon Public Broadcasting

Tags: 
natural disasters
Hurricane Harvey
oregon national guard

Related Content

Hurricane Harvey Gets Downgraded To Tropical Storm

By Aug 26, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner On Hurricane Harvey Preparedness

By editor Aug 27, 2017

Copyright 2017 NPR. To see more, visit http://www.npr.org/.

MICHEL MARTIN, HOST:

And we are continuing our special coverage of the storm in Houston by talking to the mayor of Houston, Sylvester Turner. He's with us on the line now. Mr. Mayor, thank you so much for speaking with us.

SYLVESTER TURNER: Thank you for having me.

Residents Prepare As Hurricane Harvey Threatens Texas

By editor Aug 25, 2017

Copyright 2017 Houston Public Media News 88.7. To see more, visit Houston Public Media News 88.7.

AILSA CHANG, HOST: