Northwest Scientists Say Spilling More Water Over Dams Helps Fish

By Cassandra Profita 44 minutes ago
  • The first powerhouse of the Bonneville Dam, 40 miles east of Portland, on the Columbia River.
Wednesday, dozens of scientists sent a letter to Northwest lawmakers in Congress. In it, they argue in favor of spilling more water over dams to help fish.

In a ruling earlier this year, a federal judge ordered Columbia River dam managers to spill more water by 2018.

Several Northwest lawmakers are aiming to block that order with a bill they’ve introduced in Congress.

But scientists say young salmon need a flowing river to make it to the ocean.

David Cannamela is a retired Idaho fisheries biologist.

“The best available option for ensuring safe passage for these juvenile salmonids is spill, which is one action we can take that makes the river more like a river and less like a pond,” Cannamela said.

Spilling more water over dams reduces the amount of hydropower produced and raises the price of electricity.

But in their letter, 47 scientists say more spill is critical to protecting threatened and endangered salmon and steelhead.

