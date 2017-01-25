Northwest Farmworker Communities Wary Of Trump Administration's Plans

By 1 hour ago
  • Two farmworkers admire a massive New Holland field sprayer tractor at a potato conference in Kennewick, Washington.
    Two farmworkers admire a massive New Holland field sprayer tractor at a potato conference in Kennewick, Washington.
    Anna King / Northwest News Network
Originally published on January 25, 2017 4:28 pm

Most farmers in rural eastern Washington state say they only hire legal workers. But there’s a polite fiction of living and working there. Federal immigration officers raid farms and ranches here. And people get deported.

On Wednesday, President Donald Trump signed executive orders to deport people who can’t prove legal immigration status or citizenship.

“I hope it will be good years for us,” said a man who wants to go by the name IM. He’s Latino and works heavy equipment at carrot and potato farms.

While Trump has said he’s “a president for everyone,” Latino workers like IM are skeptical.

“All the families are scared,” he said. “You know, about what they say, or what will happen in the future.”

Trump also wants to hire 10,000 more immigration enforcement officers.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
farm workers
Donald Trump
latino
immigration

Related Content

Wyden Touts Vote By Mail To Counter Fraud

By Dave Blanchard 1 hour ago
United States Congress / Wikimedia Commons

This week, President Donald Trump repeated his claim that millions of people voted illegally in the 2016 election. U.S. Senator Ron Wyden says President Trump should look to Oregon if he has concerns about the country’s elections.

Washington GOP State Senator Resigns To Take Job With Trump Administration

By Jan 24, 2017

A conservative Republican state senator from northeast Washington has resigned his seat to take a job with the new Trump administration. Sen. Brian Dansel announced his resignation Tuesday leaving the Washington Senate in a temporary political tie.

Former SW Washington Lawmaker Aids Trump Team In Pro-Pipeline Decisions

By Conrad Wilson Jan 24, 2017

White House advisor and former Washington state Sen. Don Benton is part of the team implementing the president’s agenda at the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

Benton was sworn in as senior advisor Saturday, he said. The job is a temporary position, but could be extended. During the campaign, Benton served as Trump’s campaign chairman in Washington.