No Eclipse Glasses? No Problem

By 1 hour ago
  • Our Inland Northwest correspondent Emily Schwing missed out on getting a pair of eclipse sungalsses, so she built a simple pinhole projector.
    Our Inland Northwest correspondent Emily Schwing missed out on getting a pair of eclipse sungalsses, so she built a simple pinhole projector.
    Emily Schwing / Northwest News Network
Originally published on August 18, 2017 2:19 pm

Miss out on eclipse glasses? If so, there’s still plenty of time for a homemade science project.    All you need to make a pinhole projector is a cereal box, a pin, a pair of scissors, some aluminum foil, and a roll of tape.  

Step 1: Tape the box closed.

Step 2: Cut two rectangles out of the top, and cover one with some aluminum foil.   

Step 3:   Take the pin and poke a small hole in the foil.

And that’s it. You've built your own pinhole projector so you can safely watch the eclipse.  

During the eclipse, stand with your back to the sun and look through the uncovered hole while sun light passes through the pinhole. What you’ll see inside the box should be an inverted image of the eclipse—called the camera obscura effect.

Need illustrations? NASA has a handy little video that walks you through it.


Copyright 2017 Northwest News Network. To see more, visit Northwest News Network.

Tags: 
solar eclipse
eclipse glasses

Related Content

Eclipse's Heavy Cell Phone Loads Could Parch East Oregon Crops

By 1 hour ago

Cell phone towers in Oregon’s path of totality are expected to overload. That’s because of selfies-with-the-sun that thousands of visitors might try to upload.

But there’s an unexpected consequence of cell coverage going down: farm irrigation circles could go dry.

Monday Eclipse Traffic Presents A Two-State Wildcard 

By 39 minutes ago

The Washington state Department of Transportation will activate its emergency operations center on Monday morning in case solar eclipse traffic turns horrible. In Oregon, state and county emergency coordination centers were activated on Thursday.

Wireless Carriers Deploy 'Cell on Wheels' To Boost Coverage In Eclipse Path

By Aug 14, 2017

With hordes of eclipse chasers expected to pull out their phones to share the memorable experience next week, wireless carriers are deploying temporary mobile cell towers in Oregon and Idaho to boost capacity in the path of the solar eclipse.