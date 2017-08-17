Nike Co-Founder Phil Knight Tosses $500,000 Into Oregon Governor's Race

Nike co-founder Phil Knight made his largest ever donation to an Oregon political race this week. The recipient is Republican candidate for governor Knute Buehler.



Knight has a history of making six-figure political contributions. But his $500,000 gift to Buehler is his largest to date. Buehler is a Republican state representative from Bend who's seeking the GOP nomination for governor.

The cash more than triples the amount of money Buehler has raised so far this year.

But he still trails incumbent Kate Brown. The Democrat hasn't officially announced her intentions for next year's election, but she's been actively raising money and has well over $1 million in the bank.

