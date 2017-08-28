New Test Program Looks At Options For Replacing State Gas Tax

The Washington State Transportation Commission is looking for drivers to participate in a program that might help determine what could replace the state’s gasoline tax.

State officials are looking for ways to make sure state revenues for roads don’t diminish as less gasoline is sold in the state, and less money comes in from the state’s gas tax. The search comes in light of an increase in alternative fuel vehicles, like electric and hybrid, and a tendency for modern machines to get better gas mileage.

The state transportation commission has instigated a new test program, and is looking for volunteer drivers to test out options for paying for roads though a road use tax.

The four options do not involve any actual payment of a road tax.

They include a mileage permit, where people pre-select a block of miles you’ll travel in a given time frame; quarterly readings of your odometer; an automated mileage meter; or a smart phone app to be used with a car plug in.

Washington State Transportation Commission Executive Director Reema Griffith said the idea is to gauge how people like the four options.

“How convenient is it for people, and does it open the door to evasion or not? In terms of what we would have to do to actually think about verifying reports like that,” Griffith said. “So it’s trying to make sure consumers get a choice and how they would do this, and recognizing that not everybody is going to be comfortable with technology and wanting to go that route.”

The commission is looking for 2000 volunteers to start the test program in September. It requires a commitment of 10 minutes a month for a year. Aspiring volunteers can find more information and sign up at waroadusagecharge.org.

