New Role For Washington Governor? President Trump Foil

By 17 minutes ago
  • Jeanie Lindsay / Northwest News Network
Originally published on January 30, 2017 1:23 pm

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee seems to have a new part-time job: foil to President Donald Trump. And it’s getting him lots of attention, including mentions on Facebook and in the national media.

Inslee has always been a politician unafraid to seize the bully pulpit and he has a colorful and energetic rhetorical style. But it doesn’t always match his audience.

Now suddenly his rhetoric about President Trump has an impassioned audience for his message and we’re seeing now that in the last week comments Inslee has made have gone viral. So he may be emerging as a national voice when it comes to opposition to President Trump.

Inslee’s picture and his comments on Trump headlined a story last week at the website Politico. And the governor’s speech at SeaTac Airport over the weekend about Trump’s immigration order also made the rounds on social media.

Copyright 2017 NWNews. To see more, visit NWNews.

Tags: 
Governor Jay Inslee
Donald Trump
immigration

Related Content

Inslee Ready To Resist Trump Administration

By Jeanie Lindsay Jan 26, 2017

From climate change to people living in the country illegally, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee doesn’t see eye-to-eye with the Trump administration. In a press briefing Thursday, questions swirled around the federal government’s plans on many issues, including immigration.

Eugene Crowd Joins Others in Protest of Refugee Ban

By 4 hours ago
Amiran White / For The Register-Guard

Joining other protests around the country and the Northwest, an estimated one-thousand people gathered at the Eugene Federal Building Sunday to protest President Donald Trump's executive order banning refugees. Hundreds of people crowded the street in front of the Federal Building. They held signs and chanted.

In Wake Of Trump Executive Order, Oregon Governor Says State Will Protect 'Everyone'

By Jan 26, 2017

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown said it's not clear what effect President Trump's executive order on sanctuary cities will have on state government. But the Democrat said she's committed to protecting the human rights of undocumented Oregonians.