New Report on Maternal Deaths In Washington Finds About Half Were Preventable

During 2014 and 2015, sixteen women died in Washington due to pregnancy-related complications. That's according to a new report on maternal deaths. And officials say roughly half of them may have been preventable.

Doctor Thomas Easterling is part of the state's panel reviewing the issue.

Easterling said many factors can contribute to pregnancy-related deaths, including obesity, hemorrhaging and high blood pressure.

Changes can be made to address those issues, Easterling said.

"The right follow up for women, whether it is discharging them a few days later, more aggressively controlling their blood pressure before they go home, having postpartum nursing visits where someone comes to their house,” he said.

Other recommendations include improved care for obese women.

Easterling said the state also needs to address racial, socioeconomic and geographic disparities in maternal health.

Pregnancy-related fatalities have risen in the US in the past three decades.

In Washington state, the rate hasn't changed since the 1990s.

