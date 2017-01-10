Navy's Aircraft Carrier Hull-Scraping Raises Puget Sound Pollution Concerns

By Eilís O'Neill 31 minutes ago
  • Ships at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard in Bremerton, WA
    Flickr User compdude787 / FLICKR Creative Commons

The Navy is scraping the hull of a decommissioned aircraft carrier moored at the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard just outside of Bremerton. The EPA and others are concerned that could be polluting the Sound.

Navy divers will spend the next month scraping copper-based paint off the hull of the ex-Independence. The problem with that is that copper can be toxic to salmon and other marine life.

Mark MacIntyre is an EPA spokesperson.

"We’ve expressed our concerns to the Navy about the potential impact on both the Puget Sound and the Superfund site there, since the Puget Sound Naval Shipyard is a Superfund site. And so we’ve asked the Navy to develop a more robust monitoring plan," MacIntyre said.

Washington State requires that ships with copper-based paint be dry-docked before their hulls can be scraped, but the state cannot force the Navy to comply.

That said, if the Navy deposits too much copper in the water, the state could force it to do a costly clean-up down the line.

