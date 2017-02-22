Murray Calls Trump Immigration Policy 'Very Wrongheaded'

This week, Trump’s Department of Homeland Security announced an aggressive plan to deport people who are in the United States illegally and who run afoul of the law.

On a visit to Olympia on Wednesday, U.S. Senator Patty Murray described the policy as “very wrongheaded.”



Murray, a Democrat, said what’s needed is comprehensive immigration reform. Instead, she said President Trump is inviting chaos with his approach.

“Tearing families apart, hurting our economy, leaving people living in the shadows,” Murray said.

The president’s spokesman said it’s about allowing immigration agents to “enforce the laws of the country.” But Murray said Trump’s policy will hurt families and the economy and that she is “deeply worried about its implementation.”

Under the president’s plan, minor criminal offenses as well as misuse of public benefits could subject someone to deportation.

Murray said her staff is working with Washington residents who might be affected by the new Homeland Security rules.

