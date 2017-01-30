More Sign Up For Obamacare, But It's Unclear What They'll Do If The Law Is Repealed

Tomorrow is the last day to enroll for health insurance under the Affordable Care Act. It’s unclear what’s going to happen with the law, but more Oregonians have signed up this year than all previous years.

Last year about 130,000 Oregonians enrolled in individual health insurance. So far this year more than 150,000 have signed up. That’s a 14 percent increase. But what’ll happen if Obamacare is repealed?

Lisa Morawski is with the Oregon Department of Consumer and Business Services.

“We know that today the law is in place and if you pay your premium, you will get coverage for that month. You know we certainly are monitoring the situation very closely and will let people know what changes are coming and what if anything they need to do,” Morawski said.

President Donald Trump and Congress have yet to come up with a widely accepted replacement for the act. Some GOP members, like Oregon’s own Greg Walden, are calling for it to be ‘rebuilt and repaired,’ rather than ’repealed and replaced.’

Copyright 2017 OPB