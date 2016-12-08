More Intense Winter Storms Forecast For Northwest

Wintertime is often drizzle time in the Pacific Northwest. The region may need to get used to more intense rain as well.

Climate change will bring rain in more intense bursts across most of the country. That's according to a new study from the National Center for Atmospheric Research.

The extreme rainfall would come in the summer in much of the country. Here, we'd get it mostly in the winter.

With a warmer climate, the storms known as Pineapple Expresses would carry more moisture our way from the tropical Pacific.

Lead author Andy Prein says the Northwest can expect our wettest storms to arrive four times more frequently.

"The Pacific NW is really in the hotspot. In the Pacific NW, you have much higher frequency increases than in rest of country, at least in wintertime," he says.

Wintertime is when heavy rains help turn hillsides into mudslides.

Extreme downpours can also cause pollution by overwhelming sewage systems.

Stormwater runoff is one of the biggest sources of pollution into Puget Sound.

But toxicologist John Stark with Washington State University says the amount of rain matters less than the amount of motor oil and other gunk left on the pavement.

"Increasing rainfall might not have as big an effect as an increase in the number of people moving into the area and driving more vehicles because it's really the volume of traffic," he says.

Reducing that volume of traffic would cut down on the gunk going into Puget Sound and the carbon dioxide going up in the sky.

Scientists say it will take deep cuts in the world's carbon dioxide emissions to avoid the worst impacts of a changing climate.

The study appears in the journal Nature Climate Change.

