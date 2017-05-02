May Day Mob Breaks Windows, Skirmishes with Police in Olympia

Shortly after this photo was taken, this group of anarchist-type youth went on a destructive rampage through Olympia’s downtown.
Credit Tom Banse / Northwest News Network

Police in Olympia had their hands full Monday night with a May Day mob that smashed windows and engaged in running street battles. Around 50 masked young people dressed in black gathered in the capital city’s downtown after rush hour. The group briefly marched before breaking into smaller gangs. They then began pulling out rocks, slingshots and pepper spray cans. Two banks, a Starbucks café and several small businesses had their windows smashed before riot police dispersed the mobs and made nine arrests.

