May Day Mob Breaks Windows, Skirmishes with Police in Olympia

Police in Olympia had their hands full Monday night with a May Day mob that smashed windows and engaged in running street battles. Around 50 masked young people dressed in black gathered in the capital city’s downtown after rush hour. The group briefly marched before breaking into smaller gangs. They then began pulling out rocks, slingshots and pepper spray cans. Two banks, a Starbucks café and several small businesses had their windows smashed before riot police dispersed the mobs and made nine arrests.