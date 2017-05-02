May Day Mob Breaks Windows, Skirmishes with Police in Olympia

A peaceful march in Seattle today as protesters made their way from the Central Area down to the federal courthouse downtown.

K.L. Shannon is an organizer with the NAACP.

She says she saw hundreds of young people attending the march and rally along with adults.

"People are very upset, I think that's why, there's so many people out here today. They're hurt. They're frustrated. They're angry. And they're out here to show not only Seattle but the world that we stand with the Brown family around the country," Shannon said.