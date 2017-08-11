The Male Advantage In Online Dating

A man books six dates in one night. The women find out. What’s going on with modern dating?

We know digital dating can be rugged, but the story that unfolded Monday night in Washington was next level. Justin Schweiger set up at a bar in Washington with six – count ‘em: six! – young women lined up for dates. Stacked, one after another. Overlapping even. The women figured it out. Called Justin out on social media as he churned through the line-up. It went national. This hour On Point: Digital dating, the man who booked six dates in one night, and the gender balance of power in dating now. — Tom Ashbrook



Guests

Lisette Pylant, social media manager and barista at China Town Coffee in northeast Washington. First woman in Justin Schweiger’s six-date series in a single evening. (@LisettePylant)

Alexandra Woody, the fifth woman in Schweiger’s six-date series. (@AlexWoody10)

Emily Witt, investigative journalist and writer, focusing on modern dating from a feminist perspective. Author of, “Future Sex.” (@embot)

Alex Williamson, head of branding and “resident de facto love doctor” at Bumble.



From Tom’s Reading List

